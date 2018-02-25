Daylight reveals trail of storm damage throughout Tennessee and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A powerful line of storms is blamed for at least two deaths, including an elderly woman trapped when her Southern Kentucky home was hit by a possible tornado.

79-year-old Dallas Jane Combs was inside the home when it collapsed on her. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Combs’ husband was outside and was not seriously injured.

National Weather Service personnel are expected to be working throughout the region Sunday to assess the damage.

A man in northeast Arkansas was killed after high winds topped a trailer home. Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Albert Foster died Saturday night after the home was blown into a pond.

About 50 miles away, the weather service said the roof was blown off a hotel in Osceola, about 160 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee.

A man inside the Rodeway Inn motel was injured when he said a piece of debris fell on him. He is expected to be okay.

In Henry County, Tennessee a large chunk of roadway was washed away. The massive sinkhole is located just north of Paris on Guthrie Road.

The Henry County Sheriff says the road, which is near Thompson Creek, will be closed until repairs can be made.

PHOTOS: Severe storms, tornadoes barrel through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Feb. 24, 2018