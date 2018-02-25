Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, February 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brie Thiele has some Best Bets for Sunday fun.

It’s Soup Sunday! Start your Sunday by tasting soups from 50 Nashville restaurants while bidding on auction items – and it’s all in support of Our Kids Center.

There will be celebrity and culinary judges and kids activities like face painting and balloon artists. This is an awesome event for a great cause. And it’s all happening at Nissan stadium. Tickets are $25.

Another option for Sunday is a live theatrical experience called Doubt: A Parable.This tony-award winning and academy award nominated drama not only raises questions of uncertainties, but causes audiences to explore who they are, and who they become, in the face of adversity.

It’s showing at 2 p.m. at the Jamison Theatre at the Factory at Franklin. Tickets start at $30.

Also, Sinbad is in town! The actor and comedian was ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 stand up comedians of all time.

You be the judge tonight at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. at Zanies Comedy Night Club on 8th Avenue South. Tickets start at $30..