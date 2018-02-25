Body of woman found in ditch in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Manchester police are investigating a body found Sunday morning.

Police officials say that the call came in around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found the woman’s body in a water-filled ditch off of Interstate Drive.

Officers said the body was partially submerged in the water. The woman has been identified, but her identity is not being released at this time.

Police said they are not ruling out foul play, but that it’s ‘odd circumstances’.

Officials said that, while the woman was not officially reported missing, her family had been looking for her.

