1 killed, firefighter injured in Lawrence County fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person has been killed and a firefighter injured after a Lawrence County fire.

According to Tennessee NewsNet, Lawrence County fire crews responded to the call on the corner of Gore and Shotwell Roads.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jimmy Brown confirmed with Tennessee NewsNet that one person was dead and a firefighter injured.

The sheriff also said that the firefighter was “treated and released.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

