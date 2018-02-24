Weekend benefit planned for woman who lost family members, home in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community will gather this weekend to raise money for a Coffee County woman who lost her daughter, her husband and her home in just a matter of months.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office reports Rita Weddington’s daughter passed away in November, her husband died in December and her home burned in January.

A benefit and auction will be held Saturday evening at Hillsboro Community Center to raise money for Weddington.

A barbecue dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. for $10 with a live auction immediately following that.

Donations and items for the auction can be dropped off at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Rescue Squad.