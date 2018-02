ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tornado touched down in Robertson County Saturday, destroying one house and heavily damaging another.

Robertson County EMA officials confirmed with Smokey Barn News that a tornado touched down by the intersection of Hugh Gill and Mcgree Rd. in Adams, Tennessee.

One house was destroyed while a second home was heavily damaged.

