Storm damages Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tornado warnings forced basketball fans at the Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University to head for safer areas in the building.

Lightning hit the roof of the Dunn Center in the middle of the APSU – Murray State game. It punched a hole in the roof. Rain started leaking onto the floor of the arena.

We have a leak in the arena roof. Fans are being advised to take shelter. Updates as they become available. @LetsGoPeay — APSU Mens Basketball (@AustinPeayMBB) February 25, 2018

One person watching the game was hit in the head by debris, according to Bill Persinger, a spokesman for APSU. That person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Persinger said they are trying to repair the hole in the roof. Right now there are 7 to 8 garbage cans on the court to catch the water, and towels are on the floor.

If they can repair the damage they may restart the game.

All clear has been given. Fans are returning to their seats and we are determining whether or not the surface is playable. @letsgopeay #LetsGoPeay👌🏼🎩 #BeAGovBeAChampion🏆 — APSU Mens Basketball (@AustinPeayMBB) February 25, 2018