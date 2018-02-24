Severe storms, flooding possible tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Overnight the Storm Prediction Center extended the “Enhanced” Risk for severe weather to include Nashville. This means severe weather that could include tornadoes would be more widespread, and extend farther east. Although a few storms today could be strong, the most likely timing for severe weather should be overnight tonight. HOWEVER, also keep up with the latest on any storms that break out this afternoon, as the atmosphere for any of the storms is conducive for severe weather.





Keep in mind, these times could change, but strong storms could be ongoing in the 6pm to 11pm time period from Clarksville down to the Tennessee River westward, from 11pm-3am for Nashville and much of the mid-state, and 3-6am on the Plateau. A line of storms will be just ahead of a cold front, BUT there is the possibility of a few individual strong storms (called supercells) to develop out ahead of that line. Any of these storms could produce severe weather, including tornadoes.

AND DON’ FORGET that flooding is also a possibility, as an additional 2-3″ of rain could fall over already saturated ground. Many west and northwestern areas have seen 3-5″ of rain or more over the last few days. A Flood Watch remains in effect until Sunday morning.

Keep up with the latest on News 2, and our WKRN News 2 Weathe App. You can also follow Interactive Radar here on wkrn.com or on the App.