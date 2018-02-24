Nearly 2 year search for suspected drug dealer ends for Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police caught a suspected drug dealer Friday night that they searched nearly two years to find.

Juwan Bradley was wanted for allegedly selling heroin and crack cocaine out of his car in Antioch in March of 2016, according to police.

Police say they spotted Bradley outside the Residence Inn on Elm Hill Pike around 10 p.m. Friday, but say he fled on foot when they approached him.

When detective finally caught Bradley, they say he resisted arrest by refusing to put his hands behind his back and continued to try to stand up.

Once in custody, police say they discovered marijuana and a white, rock-like substance with a cocaine base in Bradley’s possession.

Bradley was originally wanted for two outstanding warrants and now faces multiple charges including drug possession and resisting arrest.