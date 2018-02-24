Man found fatally shot in North Nashville identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have identified the man who was found fatally shot in North Nashville.

Officers identified the man as 20-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. of Lischey Ave.

Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in an alley in the 2600 block of Alameda Street.

Police are still investigating the murder but said that a motive was unclear.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

