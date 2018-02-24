UT student from Lawrenceburg dies while competing in boxing competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lawrenceburg native died Friday night while competing in a boxing tournament in Knoxville.

Knoxville police said 20-year-old Joseph “Tanner” Wray was participating in the Ace Miller Boxing Tournament, an annual event where University of Tennessee fraternities box each other.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, police said Wray collapsed between the second and third rounds of the boxing match, as he was about to sit down on his stool inside the ring.

Medical personnel provided on-scene medical assistance to Wray.

He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed on Wray to determine his cause of death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

The boxing tournament’s website lists Wray as a graduate of Lawrence County High School and a member of the Chi Phi fraternity, majoring in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Tennessee.

Chi Phi Fraternity posted to Facebook:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Joseph Tanner Wray, Phi Delta 2019, has entered Chapter Eternal.

Tanner was participating in the annual Ace Miller Memorial Boxing Tournament to benefit Golden Gloves, Knoxville Chapter when he collapsed in the ring. First responders rendered assistance before taking him to a local hospital where he later passed away.

He served the Vice President and formerly was the Historian of the Phi Delta Chapter at University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he was Initiated in the spring of 2017. Tanner had an outstanding academic record as a junior Aerospace Engineering major.

Our thoughts are with Tanner’s family and friends, the Phi Delta Chapter, and the Vols community.”