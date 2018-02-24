Storm destroys, damages homes in Clarksville neighborhood

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home was flattened and 12 more houses were damaged in the Farmington subdivision East of Clarksville.

Two people went to the hospital, with undetermined injuries.

“Crews are going house to house to find homeowners, assess damage and find out about injuries,” said Sandra Brandon, from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies moved some people out of the neighborhood because they feared there was a gas leak.

LifePoint Church opened its doors to people displaced by the storm. As many as 30 people, including families with children, went to the church for the night because their homes are damaged. The Red Cross is also at the church to assess the needs of people there.

LifePoint Church will have services Sunday morning.