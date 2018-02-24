Flooding kills man in Simpson County, Ky.

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – A car was spotted submerged in Drake’s Creek with one man inside around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Emergency Management agency says the car washed off Flat Bridge at Kenny Perry Drive.

High water covered the road and the bridge was closed. The driver may have gone around the barricades blocking the road, according to Simpson County EMA Director Robert Palmer.

The car was found downstream.

The Simpson County Fire and Rescue Team recovered the body, but has not released the identity of the victim.