Ex-bodyguard’s wife files for divorce amid fallout from affair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Penny Forrest, the wife of Mayor Megan Barry’s former head of security Rob Forrest, has filed for divorce.

Court documents show that the complaint was filed on Feb. 23 and cites irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

According to the divorce complaint, Penny Forrest would show that her husband “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct as to render further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

Mayor Barry last month publicly admitted to a two-year affair with former Metro Police Sgt. Rob Forrest, who was the head of her security detail until he resigned on January 31.

The divorce filing states Rob and Penny Forrest separated February 1.

Several criminal and ethical investigations have been launched, though Mayor Barry denies breaking any laws or violating policies.

