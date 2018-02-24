Elderly woman dead in Logan County after possible tornado

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – An elderly woman is dead after a possible tornado hit in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a 79-year-old woman died after the tornado hit a home on Dot Road.

According to EMA officials, the woman was in the house with her husband. He was in the front of the house while she was in the kitchen.

Officials said the house was only partially damaged and the husband was unharmed.

Robertson County EMA Director Rodney Harkleroad said that the community is very rural and the couple did not hear any sirens.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.