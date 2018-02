BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash the happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 65 near the Moore’s Lane exit. (Exit 69)

One southbound lane remains closed until further notice. The scene was not expected to be cleared before 9 a.m.

Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates as we get them.