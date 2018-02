NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a body found near 26th Ave. North and Alameda Street, about a block from Pearl-Cohn Magnet High School.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene just after 8 a.m.

Police tell News 2 the body is of a male, but gave no other details.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 2 on air and online for updates as we get them.