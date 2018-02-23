Website ranks best high schools in and around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We all want our children to go to the best school possible, and a new list is out to help you choose the right one.

The new information from the website, Niche, ranks the top public and private high schools in America, and also breaks it down by specific areas.

The 2018 ranking is based on several factors including, rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as test scores, student-teacher ratio, and ratings from parents and students.

In the Metro-Nashville area, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School tops the list for “Best Public High Schools.” Ranked second is Central Magnet School, followed by Ravenwood High School, Brentwood High School and Martin Luther King Junior Magnet High School.

The top schools are made up of traditional, magnet and charter high schools.

When it comes to the best private high schools in the Metro-Nashville area, number one is University School of Nashville, followed by Montgomery Bell Academy, then Ensworth School, Harpeth Hall School and Franklin Road Academy.

All of the schools have an A+ rating.

Click here to read the full list of school rankings. There are also lists for elementary and middle schools.