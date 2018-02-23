Teens who ran away from Perry County youth facility found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two teens who recently ran away from a Perry County youth facility have been found.

Officials with the Natchez Trace Youth Academy said Friday the boys were found safe and were apprehended peacefully by authorities.

According to a release, the juveniles will be returned to their respective home state and will not be going back to the youth facility.

Natchez Trace Youth Academy is a 117-bed behavioral resident treatment center that serves adolescent boys between the ages of 12 to 18. It has been in operation for 17 years.