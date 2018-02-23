Teen sentenced in string of bomb threats against Robertson County Schools

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager charged with making bomb threats against several Robertson County Schools was sentenced Friday.

18-year-old Austin Scylor Holliman was sentenced to eight years, one year to be served in prison and seven years will be served on supervised probation.

Holliman was arrested on Mar. 6, 2017 and charged with one count of commission of acts of terrorism after investigators found he was responsible for bomb threats at three Robertson County Schools.

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is fully committed to providing a safe learning environment to all students in Robertson County Schools,” said Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke. “We will continue to be diligent in investigating and bringing to justice those that make threats against our students, teachers, and schools.”

