StormTracker team prepares you for severe weather safety–all day Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring is the beginning of the severe weather season in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Four confirmed tornadoes rolled through Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee this past weekend, killing three people and destroying dozens of homes.

Having the right tools and information can save you and your family.

News 2 has kicked off Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week, leading up to News 2 Severe Weather Safety Day on Wednesday.

StormTrackers Danielle Breezy, Jared Plushnick, Davis Nolan and Jeff Morrow will help you prepare for essentially any severe weather situation.

All day Wednesday, look for special reports in each and every newscast throughout the day with info to help keep you and your family safe.

We’ll have information on workplace preparedness, school tornado drills, lightning safety and special reports ranging from Super Tuesday tornado survivors to swift water rescue teams.