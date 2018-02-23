Latest StormTracker Forecast

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THOUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

Wild weather continues with a severe storm threat over the weekend.

A front that has been playing a game of cat and mouse with us lifts north during the day. That allows the wind to flow from the south with occasional 20 mph gusts. Also, temperatures soar to near 80 degrees in several spots.

Chances of showers are there, but not as widespread as yesterday. Overnight, a spotty shower possible as temperatures slide to the 60s.

Off an on rain rolls in Saturday with a much more potent system late at night to Sunday morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms generate and push across all of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Torrential downpours with damaging wind, lightning, and small hail are all possible past midnight to early Sunday morning. At this time, the tornado threat is very, very low.

Once the storms pass, Sunday evening to Tuesday are finally dry.

