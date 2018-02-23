Stolen guns recovered from Gallatin man, carjacking suspects

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crime and gun violence among young people has been growing in Tennessee at an alarming rate.

In the span of a week, young people broke into a gun store in Columbia and carjacked a senior citizen in Gallatin.

The connection in this case, however, is a stolen gun.

On Feb. 13, masked men broke into Kings Firearms in Columbia. They smashed the glass and loaded up backpacks with 25 handguns in a matter of minutes.

A few days later, on Feb. 19, 71-year-old Eunice Haupert was carjacked in Gallatin.

“That’s when two of them jumped out of the other car, and ran up to my car and jumped in it before I could get back to the door,” said Haupert.

Gallatin police chase the suspects and arrest 3 men, including 18-year-old Jaquan Brown and 20-year-old Karshima Dardy. Both were charged with robbery and carjacking.

One of the items recovered from the car was a stolen handgun that police confirmed was from Kings Firearms.

“From initial reports, that is going to be the case. Obviously we have been involved in some other federal agencies that are looking into this whole situation, and obviously we all know we’ve had a rash of gun store burglaries here and all over middle Tennessee and so it would be great to put some bad guys in jail and tie up some loose ends and make people feel more at ease,” said Gallatin police chief Don Bandy.

While the carjacking suspects may not be the gun store burglars, 80 miles to the south, its all seemingly connected by a stolen gun and bad intentions.

“That’s certainly of high concern. The type person who would burglarize a store to steal a gun – we are concerned with the violence that may cause,” said Columbia police Lt. Joey Gideon.

Thursday, Gallatin police arrested Timothy Dale Hawkins, who also had a gun that was stolen from an area gun store. Police said Hawkins told them that he bought it on the street from someone else.

If you have any information in the Columbia gun store robbery, call Columbia police at (931) 388-2727. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.