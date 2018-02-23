Rising river levels close parks in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A handful of parks are closed around Clarksville because of rising water and the expectation of more rain over the weekend.

The city closed has closed:

• Liberty Park, including Freedom Point and the BCycle Station, but excluding the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

• Clarksville Marina.

• McGregor Park boat ramp and stages, including portions of the Riverwalk.

• Clarksville Greenway, southern portion extending from Pollard Road toward the water treatment plant.

• Trice Landing Park.

• Barbara Johnson Park.

• Coy Lacy Park.

• Dalewood Park.

The parks will remain closed until further notice. City officials made the call to close these areas because of the potential of flooding.

As of Friday morning, the Cumberland River in Clarksville is in “Action Stage.” According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this rage requires some type of mitigation to prepare for possible flooding. The goal of mitigation is to lessen the damage high waters could cause.

The Cumberland River is expected to rise by 2 feet to 43 Feet by Tuesday. Flood stage in this area of the river is 46 Feet.

Flood Stage is when the water levels create a hazard to people, property and business, according to the NWS.