Preds host fashion show for charity in Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a big night in Smashville, the Nashville Predators will suit up for a good cause.

The Predators will host the first-ever Preds and Threads Fashion Show on Friday night.

The event, which benefits the Nashville Predators Foundation, will feature Preds players dressed to the nines as they strut down the runway.

Foundation board member Kristen Laviolette said it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization.

“We do auctions, gameday auctions, smaller fundraisers throughout the season but this is it, this is the big one. This is the forefront of the players interacting with the fans, it is an interacting type of event, and we get to raise the most money because we have the most auction items in different ways to create funds for the foundation so it’s it’s really big for our team, it’s a fun event to get off the ice,” said Laviolette.

Her husband, head coach Peter Laviolette will not be walking the runway.

“He was like he would have, but we are going to serve a different purpose, and be able to interact with the fan base,” added Laviolette.

