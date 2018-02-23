Pekka Rinne wins 300th game 7-1 over Sharks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators routed San Jose 7-1 and goalie Pekka Rinne picked up his 300th career win Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Rinne made 33 saves becoming just the 34th goalie in NHL history to reach the milestone. After the game Rinne said it was an “emotional” time and then “been fortunate to be here a long time on good teams and you know it’s been a lot of wins and a lot of hockey.”

Rinne’s teammates made his night easy. Nick Bonino gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in the first period and then with only seconds left in the first he Bonino made it 2-0 when he found Scott Hartnell right in front of the net.

The Predators tallied a third goal in the 2nd period when Kevin Fiala deked his way to his 19th goal of the season and a 3-1 lead.

In the third period the Predators exploded for four more goals from Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen, Mattias Eckholm and Calle Jarnkrok. For Arvidsson it gave him four goals in the last three games and a team leading 22 for the season.

The win was the Predators 37th of the season and they lead the Central Division with 83 points.