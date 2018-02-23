Metro Public Works continuing work on filling potholes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Public Works is continuing to fill potholes despite the heavy rain.

Public works says that they will have six crews working up to 12 hours a day, five days a week, with additional crew on standby after regular hours.

MPW said that the crews will be applying temporary patches to make the roadways safer. Once the rain passes, permanent patches will be applied.

“It’s really important that community members let us know about pothole locations on roadways by reporting them online or calling 311,” said Public Works Director Mark Sturtevant. “Our crews are always out inspecting roads, but they can’t be everywhere all the time. When a community member calls in, they act as an extra set of eyes for our team here at Public Works.”

To report a pothole on a metro road, you can call 311 (615-862-5000). to report a pothole on a state route or interstate, you can contact TDOT by calling 615-350-4400.