Memphis teen kills couple, sets fire to apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis say two bodies were found and a teenager has been arrested.

Memphis police said in a Facebook post on Friday that an officer was flagged down by a resident who advised that gunfire was heard from the neighbor’s apartment.

Police say as the officer approached, 18-year-old Aareon Berryman was seen fleeing. He was caught without incident.

Additional officers were dispatched to the scene and noticed the apartment was on fire. Officers tried to get into the apartment but were unsuccessful because it was engulfed in flames.

Police say two bodies were found upon searching the apartment. One of the victims was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said when they took the teen into custody, he was in possession of two guns, drugs, and a bottle of lighter fluid.

Berryman was charged with several offenses including aggravated arson. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.