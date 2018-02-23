Man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense in dispute

SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man says he kicked Chevy Chase in self-defense after the comedian climbed into a vehicle and tried to punch him during a profanity-laced traffic dispute.

Chase told police he was cut off by another driver on Feb. 9. Thinking his car might be damaged, he followed the car across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Both drivers pulled over in South Nyack.

A truck passenger, Michael Landrio, tells the New York Post that his friend tried to make peace, but the former “Saturday Night Live” star got into their vehicle and tried to punch him.

Landrio says that’s when he kicked Chase, sending him flying.

Landrio was charged with harassment. Chase was not charged.

Chase’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.