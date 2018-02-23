Man found shot in Jefferson Street alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found shot in an alley northwest of downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police said the man was shot once in the right leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect was described by police as a man in his 20s who ran away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.