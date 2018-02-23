Lebanon police returning stolen pets to rightful owners

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are investigating the alleged puppy mill found at a Lebanon home Thursday.

As part of their investigation, Lebanon police said they have reason to believe that some of the animals they recovered were stolen.

The department posted pictures of the pets on their Facebook page, asking any owners missing a pet to come forward and claim them.

Owners can claim their missing pets by contacting the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 and ask for animal control.

You must bring proof of ownership including pictures, purchase documents, and vet records.

The department said they will release information later on how to adopt the remaining pets.

Lost a pet recently? Check our gallery below and see if your pet has been recovered.

