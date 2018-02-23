Jurors selected from Clarksville for Chattanooga bus crash trial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sixteen jurors and alternates from Clarksville were selected on Friday for the upcoming Chattanooga school bus crash trial.

Johnthony Walker faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide, for the Nov. 2016 school bus crash that claimed the lives of six young children.

Thirty-seven children were on the bus at the time. Prosecutors said the crash happened when Walker took a phone call.

The jurors, made up of 12 women and four men, will be bused to Chattanooga on Monday.

Walker’s trial begins Tuesday and is expected to last at least four days. The jurors will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

