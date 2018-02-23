Join the StormTracker team to kick off Severe Weather & Flood Preparedness Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week kicks off this weekend.

Meteorologists Danielle Breezy, Jared Plushnick, Davis Nolan and Jeff Morrow take part in a day-long program at Trevecca Nazarene University Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to the public with special activities for children, families and weather buffs.

Starting Sunday, look for special reports on News 2 all week to help keep you and your family safe all season long.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 28 look for special reports in each and every newscast throughout the day.

We’ll have information on workplace preparedness, school tornado drills, lightning safety and special reports ranging from Super Tuesday tornado survivors to swift water rescue teams.