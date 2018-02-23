Friends, family say father died protecting his children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect connected to the shooting death of a young man who friends and family said died trying to protect his kids is now behind bars.

The development comes on the same day the community honored the life of that young man, 25-year-old Marquice Miles.

Dozens of family and friends showed up to the Friday night vigil, all to celebrate the life of a man they said was kind, giving, and would do anything for his three children.

“More than his life, he would do anything for them,” said Quisha Anderson, Miles’ girlfriend. “Like what he did Monday. Anything.”

Those kids, right next to their father, in the photos remembering the life of Miles.

At the vigil, a candle lighting, balloons spelling Miles’ name, and shared memories of the father’s life.

Police said on Monday, Miles went to pick up his children from his ex-girlfriend on 12th Ave. North and Jefferson St.

Authorities said there, Miles got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Capius Maclin Jr.

Miles was reportedly upset that Maclin, a convicted sex offender, had been around his children.

Police said after the altercation, another man intervened and shot Miles, who later died.

On Friday, Maclin turned himself into police.

He’s now booked on outstanding warrants for violating his probation.

Authorities said Maclin removed his GPS monitoring device after the shooting.

Eric Evans leads 4:13 STRONG, a group of troubled young men looking to turn their lives around.

He said Miles joined in 2016, and did just that, and for his kids, so much more.

“He paid the ultimate price to try and protect him,” said Evans. “Marquice shouldn’t have had to die to protect his kids and give awareness, that violence isn’t the way to do it.”

Police are still looking for the gunman.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463.