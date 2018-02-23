First round of severe storms to hit Middle Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow.

The greatest threat will be in our western zones which are under an enhanced risk, but everyone needs to be prepared.

The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes. The timing looks to be after dinner time into the early hours of Sunday morning.

That means you need to charge your cell phone now and have it in the on position so you can hear alerts while you are sleeping. Also, make sure you download our WKRN WX app for all the alerts.

Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.