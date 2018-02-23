First round of severe storms for 2018 moves into Middle Tennessee Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Wild weather over the past week turns even more turbulent with severe storms poised for Middle Tennessee this weekend.

A system from the west moves into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Saturday evening with a line of intense storms. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), highlights most of the region with a “slight” risk (category 2 of 5) while areas along the Tennessee River has a higher threat, an “enhanced” risk (category 3 of 5). Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

In terms of timing, storms erupt in west Tennessee and western Kentucky during the afternoon and roll into our area early evening past 5 p.m. Storms push east and continue overnight before exiting Sunday morning.

Impacts include torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail, wind gusts exceeding 50-60 mph, and even a low tornado chance. Along with the heavy rainfall, pockets of flash flooding are possible.

At least Sunday afternoon to Tuesday should be dry and tranquil.

