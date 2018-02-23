Driver faces charges after man killed in Old Hickory crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver faces charges after a man was killed in an Old Hickory crash Thursday night.

Police said Tommy Hamilton was driving on a suspended license when he collided with four other vehicles at the intersection of Robinson Road and Industrial Drive around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim has been tentatively identified as a 41-year-old man from El Salvador. Four other people were people were also hurt in the crash.

Police said just before the fatal crash, Hamilton was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 1200 block of Robinson Road involving a van.

Hamilton then reportedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed, crossed over all oncoming lanes of Robinson Road before swerving back into the north lanes where he struck a Honda Accord, a Ford pickup, a Toyota Prius and a Kia Forte at the intersection.

Police said all the vehicles hit were either stopped for the red light at the intersection at Industrial Drive or were coming to a stop on Robinson Road.

Responding police noted Hamilton smelled of alcohol and he allegedly admitted to drinking beer before the crash. Police said empty beer cans were found in his truck.

Hamilton was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center and will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of vehicular assault and driving on a suspended license.