Convicted sex offender surrenders to police after removing GPS device

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The suspect in a North Nashville shooting surrendered to police Friday.

Convicted sex offender Capius Maclin Jr. turned himself in and was booked on outstanding warrants for violating his probation y removing his GPS monitoring after Monday’s fatal shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Marquice Miles.

Miles was reportedly upset that his children had been around the convicted sex offender. Police said according to witnesses, the two men began to fight when another man intervened and shot Miles.

Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

