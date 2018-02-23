Brentwood cheesecake shop needs help sending girls to camp

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Momma Nik’s Cheesecake in Brentwood is on a mission to help send girls to Girl Scouts Enrichment Camp.

Momma Nik’s is part of a friendly competition called Outside the Box, where local restaurants use girl scout cookie flavors in unique creations.

On March 3, Momma Nik’s is hosting Girl Scouts at their Brentwood store. People who buy cookies will get to sample the special girl scout cheesecake and help send girls to camp.

“I’m touched and thrilled that this is going to something that I believe in. I feel like in today’s youth they need more environments and more spaces that are more accepting and nurturing and encouraging of young ladies and this is exactly what they do at these enrichment camps so we are trying to get as many as we possibly can involved,” said Momma Nik’s owner Niki Gilliam.

Momma Nik’s has also lined up sponsors to help with the cause.

