NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attorney for Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said she has given the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the passcode to her personal cell phone.

In a statement her attorney, Jerry Martin said, “This morning I spoke with TBI Director Mark Gwyn to provide the TBI with the passcode for Mayor Barry’s personal phone. This is her personal phone, not her Metro issued phone.”

