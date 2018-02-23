$500M Bust: AG Sessions warns about elder fraud scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It takes a certain kind of evil to take advantage of an elderly person.

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced law enforcement agencies across the country worked together to track down 250 suspects who are wanted for scamming one million people of more than half-a-billion-dollars.

The round up is the largest elder fraud scam bust in American history.

AG Sessions said the suspected crooks used difference scams, ranging from mass mailings to investment frauds.

Some of the people arrested stole from their family members. Although this is a significant bust, the attorney general said there are more victims who have not come forward.

“We need to spread the word about this. So please, if you are someone you know was victimized by an elder fraud scheme report it to the federal trade commission. We will be following up on those reports,” explained AG Sessions.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the most common scams found to be used in this bust are:

“Lottery phone scams,” in which callers convince seniors that a large fee or taxes must be paid before one can receive lottery winnings

“Grandparent scams,” which convinces seniors that their grandchildren have been arrested and need bail money

“Romance scams,” which lull victims to believe that their online paramour needs funds for a U.S. visit or some other purpose

“IRS imposter schemes,” which defrauds victims by posing as IRS agents and claiming that victims owe back taxes

“Guardianship schemes,” which siphon seniors’ financial resources into the bank accounts of deceitful relatives or guardians.

It is also a good idea to talk to your parents or grandparents about protecting themselves from these types of scams.

If you’re concerned about a loved one, the Better Business Bureau said warning signs include:

Unpaid bills when funds to pay them should be readily available

Unexplained disappearance of funds or household items

Abrupt changes in their will, trust, insurance or other financial documents

Sudden appearance of previously un-involved relatives claiming they have a right to funds

Sudden or unexplained transfers of assets

Fear or anxiety when discussing finances; an unwillingness to talk

Increased activity on credit/debit/ATM cards

Unexplained withdrawal from normal activities

The elder seems confused about recent financial arrangements/changes