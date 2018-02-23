4 teens lead police on pursuit through Nashville in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four 15-year-olds are under investigation after leading Metro police on a pursuit through Nashville Thursday afternoon.

Metro police said the teens led officers on a chase in a stolen Prius before they were stopped with spike strips on Briley Parkway at Brick Church Pike.

Officers were searching for 14-year-old Rico Ransom after receiving a tip he was suspected of being in the Prius.

Ransom has been a fugitive since he allegedly shot and critically wounded a 17-year-old across from Pearl Cohn High School on Feb. 9.

Ransom, who was described by police as an acquaintance of the Pearl Cohn victim, was not in the stolen Prius.

Officers pursued the teens for 15 minutes after the Prius was spotted at 20th Avenue North and Herman Street.

After the car was stopped by the spike strips on Briley Parkway, the teens jumped out of the car and ran away.

Three were quickly taken into custody while the fourth teen was arrested as the suspect was hiding in a neighborhood on West Vailview Court.

Metro police said the Prius was stolen on Neal Terrace on Feb. 20.

It is not known what charges the teens are now facing.

Officers continue in their efforts to locate Rico Ransom. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.