Two teens charged in string of Clarksville car burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Clarksville teens have been charged for a string of car burglaries.

Authorities said the seven car burglaries happened in the area of Canvasback Drive, Tana Way, and Sunbelt Drive in the last week.

The teens, 16 and 17, told police that they would go neighborhood to neighborhood on foot in the early morning hours to check and see if cars were unlocked.

Police said the teens told them they were not looking for anything specific to take.

According to police, the teens stole one vehicle after they found the keys inside of the unlocked car. They then used that car to travel to other neighborhoods to break into vehicles.

Officers said that the stolen vehicle was recovered. Based on an investigation, other vehicles were rummaged through but no police report was filed.

Police said the teens were charged with the burglaries and sent home with their parents.