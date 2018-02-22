TDOT officials, state reps introduce plans to fix 440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The cracks and potholes of I-440 are soon going to be a thing of the past thanks to a $100 million project by TDOT set to begin this summer.

On Thursday, the community got a first-hand look of what that project will entail at an informational meeting with TDOT officials and local and state representatives behind the plan.

“To me, one of the worst roads I’ve ever driven on,” said Jon Freyer, who uses I-440 frequently. “I think my car gets ruined every time I get on it.”

The project is set to replace I-440 from concrete to asphalt, creating what road experts said will address the pothole problem.

It’ll also include lane widening, bridge work, and sound improvements.

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons is one of the lawmakers behind the plan.

He said the project has been a long time coming.

“Anyone who’s driven on I-440 in the last 5 years, is well aware of the poor condition of that roadway,” said Clemmons. “We’re finally getting project started. It will entail some inconvenience for Nashvillians and others traveling through our city, but it’s a necessary evil and this has to be done.”

Clemmons said the project should take anywhere from 16 to 20 months to complete.

The project is funded by the IMROVE Act, which passed in 2017.

In the meantime, TDOT said it will continue patching up major potholes.

To report a pothole on interstates or state roads, call TDOT at 615-350-4400.