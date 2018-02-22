Tad Cummins receives pre-trial, trial dates

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, the Maury County teacher accused of taking one of his students across the country for sex, was back in court Thursday for a status hearing.

Cummins’ attorney asked the judge for an August trial date, saying Cummins waived his rights to a speedy trial.

The new trial date was set for Aug. 21. Judge Aleta Trauger also set his pre-trial motions date for May 4.

The former teacher was dressed in a grey striped prison jumpsuit and his goatee now full grey.

He was seen nodding a few times and making eye contact with his family, who was also in court.

There were also motions to suppress evidence, but Cummins’ attorney told the court he wasn’t prepared to argue that Thursday.

The trial is expected to last about a week and a half.

