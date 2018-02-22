Student makes threat against Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet High School reportedly made a threat against the student body.

The principal sent an email Wednesday night confirming the threat.

The situation was reportedly investigated immediately by school security and Metro police.

At no time was the student body in danger.

The student will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement:

Today we had a student threaten the safety of our student body. This situation was investigated immediately by school security and the MNPD. At no time was the student body in danger. The student in question will not be allowed back in to school tomorrow and has been disciplined according to the student code of conduct. I want to reassure you that your children are safe. These are challenging times for every school. We share your concerns about safety and your hope that in the coming days things will return to a more normal state where the only focus is on your child’s education. With that in mind, please do not hesitate to inform administration about problems or concerns you may have at our school. Thank you for your support.