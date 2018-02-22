Latest StormTracker Forecast

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THOUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Rounds of rain continues potentially leading to flooding. While today’s rain won’t be as continuous or as widespread as Wednesday, several downpours crop up at times.

Showers still out there tomorrow morning, before a brief break in the action Friday afternoon. Then, another round of torrential downpours drop in for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look like a mess ahead of well needed drier weather next week.

Overall rain totals from yesterday to Sunday approach 3-6 inches with the highest totals northwest of Nashville. Therefore areas along the Tennessee River could have elevated water levels leading to flooding.

