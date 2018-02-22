So far in 2018, Nashville sexual assaults up 25 percent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the latest Metro police data, forcible rapes are up 25 percent in 2018, compared to the same time period in 2017.

In 2018, there have been 65 reports of forcible rape through February 17, compared to 52 during the same time period in 2017.

Looking back over the past 52 weeks, February 2017 to February 2018, compared to the preceding 52 weeks, February 2016 to February 2017, there has been a seven percent increase in forcible rapes in Nashville.

Metro police recently spoke out about a concerning trend in sexual assault reports.

Lt. Virginia Carrigan of the Adult Sex Crimes Unit said, “We looked at the reports that we were receiving. Some of the factors that seem to be similar were the social setting, where alcohol was involved, where there was some type of memory lapse. But there is a sexual assault, and the victim is trying to think back, or determine what happened.”

She added, “Alcohol appears to be the number one date rape drug.”

The department emphasizes that perpetrators of sexual assault will be someone the victim knows, whether a friend, family member or acquaintance.

However, Lt. Carrigan said sexual assaults by strangers can happen.

She said, “You want to be vigilant about your surroundings, always looking around you. If something doesn’t look right or feel right, trust your instincts.”

Carrigan also said, “You want to walk to and from your car with your head up, have you keys in your hand, and don’t be talking on the phone. Don’t be distracted as you’re moving from one place to another.”

“If you live on the ground floor in an apartment, please keep your sliding glass doors, French doors locked, whatever that might be,” she added. “When you bring in your groceries to and from your car, most people have to make more than one trip. Always keep your car door locked, and keep you apartment or condominium locked. You just don’t want to give anybody an opportunity to enter your home that doesn’t need to be there.”

For those who have been the victim of a sexual assault, Lt. Carrigan said, “The Sex Crimes Unit is here to help you if you have the courage to come forward and report what happened.”

The Sex Crimes Unit can be reached at 615-862-7540.