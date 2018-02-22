President’s gun tweet draws support from Tenn. Republican Senate leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some top Tennessee Senate Republican lawmakers agree with a push from President Donald Trump for more gun control.

It comes after a tweet from the president Thursday morning saying he’s “strongly pushing comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health, raise age to 21 (without offering specifics) and end sale of Bump Stocks.”

“I think the president is headed in the right direction,” said Republican Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who added “yes” to a question if he would support raising the age to 21 to purchase assault weapons

Similar words were echoed by the Republican State Senate Chair Bill Ketron.

“I agree with 21, I totally do,” said Ketron. “And bump stocks, I do not see a need for those.”

This comes as the top Senate Republicans talked about getting Tennessee law enforcement better information from the state court system about those deemed mentally if they try to buy a gun.

“We have a bill that looks at that reporting, going back first to the court, then to the local law enforcement of the individual, so we are trying to close that gap,” said Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile.

They called it just one part trying to address the call for better ways to keep kids safe.

The Senate Republican leaders said they are also looking to ease ways that properly trained teachers could carry their weapons in school.