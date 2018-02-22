Pekka Rinne eyes 300th win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Only two Finnish-born goalies have ever won 300 career games, and Thursday night Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will try and become the third.

After posting win No. 30 this season Monday night against the Senators, Rinne moved to 299 career victories, which is just one shy of joining an elite goalie club.

Rinne is putting together one of the best years of his career with a top five save percentage in the NHL while tied for third in wins.

“Growing up I never dreamed about reaching any of these milestones that I’ve already reached, so I’m just living the dream; it’s unbelievable. It’s such a fun ride,” Rinne said.

“I mean the career he’s had, still having, obviously, it’s unbelievable and I’ve been playing with him for seven years and obviously you don’t have to talk about his skills on the ice and he’s one of the best goaltenders in the world he’s unbelievable,” teammate Roman Josi said.

The Preds host the San Jose Sharks tonight at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.